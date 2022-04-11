Roland Arkell, Laura Chesters





1. Set of 12 dining chairs

Bamfords will sell ‘the complete contents of a north Derbyshire country house’ from its Rowsley saleroom on April 12 including this set of 12 upholstered oak dining chairs, by Thomas Turner of Manchester.

With maker’s stamps and numbers and the date 1879, they are estimated at £200-300.

View these dining chairs via thesaleroom.com

2. 19th century necklace

The sale at Swan Fine Art in Tetsworth on April 14 includes, estimated at £500-800, a 19th century continental gilded white metal, pearl, enamel and paste necklace in a fitted velvet lined leather box.

View this necklace via thesaleroom.com

3. Flower picture

Flowerpiece by Olwyn Bowey (b.1936) will be offered at Bonhams on April 13 with an estimate of £1200-1800.

Bowey produces many of her works from her greenhouse and conservatory. Flowerpiece was exhibited at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition in 1995.

View this Olwyn Bowey picture via thesaleroom.com

4. Victorian vinaigrette

This rare Victorian novelty silver-gilt rose vinaigrette by Jenner and Knewstub, London 1878, has a guide of £2500-3000 at the Silver & Objects of Vertu sale at Woolley & Wallis on April 12-13.

The vinaigrette is housed in the flowerhead, with a hinged and pierced cover, with the stalk forming a handle and ring attachment.

View this novelty vinaigrette via thesaleroom.com