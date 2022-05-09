Roland Arkell





You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Jolly Roger flag

On May 14 Duke’s of Dorchester will be holding its second Militaria auction in association with The Tank Museum (staged live there on the day)

This ‘Jolly Roger’ comes from the submarine HMS Unbroken. The vessel conducted cloak and dagger operations involving members of the SOE under the command of Peter Churchill.

Under the command of Lieutenant Commander Alastair Campbell Gillespie Mars, DSO, DSC & Bar, Unbroken sank 14 merchant ships and two warships during the Second World War. The stars and cannon represent four merchant vessels sunk with the deck gun. The white bars signify merchant ships and the red bars warships. The daggers show that Unbroken undertook four ‘Cloak and Dagger Operations’.

On June 26, 1944, Unbroken was loaned to the Soviet Navy; she was returned in 1949 and scrapped in 1950.

Estimated at £8000-10,000, the flag is from the estate of Petty Officer FC Sharp DSM, who served on Unbroken.

2. Finn Juhl sofa

This three-seater sofa, c.1949, designed by Finn Juhl (1912-89) and executed by master cabinetmaker Søren Willadsen, is on offer at the Spring Design Auction at Phillips in London on May 12, estimated at £20,000-30,000.

The auction also features a two-seater sofa designed by Nanna (1923-2005) and Jørgen Ditzel 1921-61, executed by master cabinetmaker Knud Willadsen in 1949. Fewer than 10 sofas in this design were ever produced, of which one is the present work guided at £12,000-18,000.

3. Victorian chamber stick

By repute this 15oz silver chamber stick and snuffer with glass hurricane shade, above, was a gift from Queen Victoria to her personal attendant and favourite John Brown (1826-1883). Engraved From V R Xmas 1871 and initialled JB, it has marks for Robert Garrard & Co, London, 1871.

It has an estimate of £800-1200 in Catherine Southon’s two-day sale at Farleigh Court, Surrey, on May 10-11.

4. Longines wristwatch

This rare 14ct rose golf tonneau-cased wristwatch by Longines is dated 1915. Retaining its original silver and blue enamel dial, the Longines heritage department have confirmed it was originally delivered to Longines agent Schwob in Russia.

It is expected to bring £2000-3000 as part of the sale of Modern, Vintage & Military timepieces at Watches of Knightsbridge on May 14.

5. Leather kangeroo

The Mid-century Modern sale at Adam’s in Dublin on May 10 includes, estimated at €1000-1500, this 2ft 10in (85cm) leather kangaroo footstool by Omersa for Liberty, c.1960s.

Dimitri Omersa, a Yugoslav political prisoner incarcerated by Tito for 10 years after the Second World War, came to England in 1955. He and his wife Inge settled at Lavender Croft, a sanctuary for refugees in Hitchin, and found work in the leather trade.

He took over the supply of leather pigs to Liberty of London in 1958 and began introducing other animals to the range including the best-selling rhino.

6. Julian Trevelyan picture

A sale of Modern British and 20th Century Art at Bellmans in Wisborough Green on May 10 includes a small collection of works by Mary Fedden and her husband Julian Trevelyan.

This 20 x 16in (51 x 41cm) oil on canvas signed and dated Trevelyan 88 is titled Richmond Bridge. It follows the composition of a work of the same title painted by James Tissot a century earlier. Estimate £3000-5000.