Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Volunteer nurse's woollen cloak

This cape worn by a volunteer nurse working in Oxfordshire during the Second World War comes for sale at Sworders on August 30.

The scarlet and navy woollen cloak is sewn with the numerous cloth regimental badges that were given to Miss Esme Kathleen Robinson (d.2017) by the soldiers she treated as a member of the Voluntary Aid Detachment (VAD).

Robinson was based at Churchill Hospital, Headington, Oxford, from 1942-45. At formal events (such as the annual VAD carol concert) she was asked to wear her cape navy side up as the display of so many regimental badges was frowned on by her superiors. It was during one of the concerts in Wheatley, Oxfordshire, that Esme met her future husband.

The cape is being sold by their daughter with all proceeds, including fees, going to The British Legion.

Estimate £800-1200.

sworder.co.uk

2. Civil War helmet

C&T of Kenardington, Kent will sell a private collection of arms and armour on September 1. Estimated at £1000-1500 is this classic English Civil War period lobster tail helmet or ‘Dutch Pot’, c.1640-50.

candtauctions.co.uk

3. Moorcroft vase

Estimated at £150-250, this Moorcroft Anemone pattern vase is among the lots on offer at the Shape + Colour: 19th & 20th Century Design auction taking place at Glasgow saleroom McTear’s on September 1.

Measuring 33cm high, it is of baluster form with tube-lined foliage on a graduated green to teal ground, impressed marks and blue signature to base.

View mctears.co.uk or view the Moorcroft Anemone pattern vase on thesaleroom.com.

4. RAF medals

A group of medals awarded to Sir Albert Thomas ‘Archie’ Lamb KBE CMG DFC is estimated at £2500-4500 in the Charterhouse September 1-2 auction in Sherborne, Dorset.

Lamb (1921-2021) joined the Foreign Office in 1938 and at the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939 he volunteered for the RAF. Called up in 1941, he carried out his pilot training in Rhodesia. However, when he returned to Britain on the SS Oronsay the ship was torpedoed and he spent nine days adrift in a lifeboat before being rescued.

Commissioned in 1941, he flew combat missions in Typhoons and Hurricanes and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) in 1945.

After the war he returned to the Foreign Office, serving as ambassador to Kuwait from 1974-77 and to Norway 1978-80.

The medals are offered along with his sword, RAF wool scarf, silver ashtray and even the old Diplomatic Bag he flew with.

charterhouse-auction.com

5. EMG electric gramophone

This c.1930 EMG oak cased electric 78rpm gramophone was purchased new by accomplished conductor Norman Del Mar CBE (1919-94).

He enjoyed a distinguished career as a conductor, having been a horn player in the original Royal Philharmonic Orchestra under Sir Thomas Beecham in 1946.

In fact, it was Beecham who recognised his potential on the podium, appointing him as his assistant conductor within months of the RPO forming.

Del Mar’s career highlights include conducting the Last Night of The Proms on three occasions: 1973, 1975 and 1983.

His extensive collection of rare 78s is now held by the University of Southampton and Del Mar would have played those records on his personal gramophone, which has now been consigned by the family to John Nicholson’s Fine Antiques sale in Fernhurst, Surrey, on September 1.

Estimate £1000-1500.

johnnicholsons.com