Roland Arkell





1. Russian incense burner – £7000

Although catalogued as a lantern, this Russian silver, gilt and enamel object is more probably an incense burner, used in the Eastern Orthodox tradition.

It carries marks for the Moscow silversmith Andrei Postnikov and probably dates to the last quarter of the 19th century.

Measuring a substantial 11in (27cm) high it is decorated using a number of enamelling techniques including champlevé and plique-à-jour. Some of the enamelling was damaged (and the brass lamp fitting is an unsightly later addition) but it nonetheless fired plenty of bidding at WH Peacock in Bedford on September 2. Estimated at just £150-200, it took £7000.

2. Britains toy horse race – £1150

This rare Britains toy sold for £1150 at Stride and Son in Chichester on September 1 dates from c.1890.

It was one of several gyroscopic toys made by the firm using the hollow lead casting process that would later lend itself so well to the production of toy soldiers.

The New Genuine Horse Race is one of two known variants: one with four horses the other providing a two-horse race. The text to the original box reads: Wind the string round the pully and draw off gently holding the race steady by the handle to the centre. The inside horse may be pushed forward or backward to start the race. The Winner is Positively Uncertain.

All of these toys are very rare. A four-horse toy in good original condition but without its packaging took £1300 at Bury St Edmunds’ Lacy Scott & Knight in 2016. Another ‘two horse race’ minus its box comes for sale at SAS in Newbury on September 20-21 estimated at £150-250.

3. Puritan’s treatise – £9500

Estimated at £150-250 this rare theological treatise championing Puritanism in the reign of James I sold for £9500 at Forum Auctions on August 31.

A Concordance Axiomaticall, Containing a survey of theologicall propositions: With their reasons and uses in holie Scripture was authored by William Knight and published in a single edition in 1610 by London printer John Bill. The text, covering 606 pages, arranges in alphabetical order hundreds of core beliefs and fundamental statements of the Christian faith related to passages of the Bible.

The entries on Jews (six pages), women (two pages) and the Wicked (covering some 32 pages) reveal the author's sympathies. This concordance of axioms was intended to be used by ministers in preparing their sermons, with each doctrine given in plain vernacular phrases.

4. George II dial barometer

The George II period clockmaker John Hallifax of Barnsley was held in high regard by his peers. The inscription on his tombstone reads: His art and industry were such as his ingenious inventions will be a lasting monument of his merit -- such as recommended him to the favour and esteem of all good men that knew him.

Today he is particularly well known for a small series of walnut-cased dial barometers produced during the second quarter of the 18th century. This 4ft 1in (1.24cm) high example, signed to the domed silvered boss Jn:o Hallifax, Barnsley, Inv't & Fecit, dates from around 1730.

It came for sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on September 6 from a descendant of the Spencer Stanhope family of Cannon Hall, Barnsley. It was in largely original condition although it had some historic repairs. Estimated at £15,000-20,000, it took £14,000.

5. Portrait miniatures – £3600

The Fine Art sale at Toovey’s in Washington, West Sussex on September 7 included this framed group of watercolour on ivory portrait miniatures by Louis-Marie Sicardi (1746-1825).

He was an official painter to the French court and produced a large number of miniatures such as this to be presented as diplomatic gifts. After the Revolution Sicardi retained an exclusive clientele, painting the grandees of the Empire.

This group pictures Louis XVI, Catherine II, Paul I, Leopold II, Frederick Christian VII, Denmark, one of them signed and dated 1785.

With a Colnaghi label verso, it had a guide of £4000-6000 but sold at £3600.