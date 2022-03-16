Roland Arkell





Works of art, jewellery, cars and watches are among the 22 luxury goods categories included in the fourth round of sanctions agreed by the G7 leaders and the EU last week. It applies to ‘luxury goods’ with a value exceeding €300 per item.

Russian money, that has lubricated the global economy, since the 1990s is increasingly under scrutiny. Since the invasion of Ukraine, individuals have been sanctioned in the belief that – as Russia is so centralised - those in the economic and cultural elite are, in some way, complicit with the Putin regime. Transactions between Russian and the West have been increasingly difficult since Russia was cut from the Swift banking mechanism and Master card and Visa both suspended operations in Russia.

Russian art specialists MacDougall’s and Bonhams have yet to confirm they too will pull sales from London’s annual ‘Russian Art Week’. Russian-owned Phillips auction house last month donated £5.8m in receipts from its 20th-century and Contemporary art sale to the Ukrainian Red Cross. However, some figures in the art world have called for a boycott against the firm.