Roland Arkell, Laura Chesters





1. JK Rowling’s crime novel

Sworders’ August 23 Books and Maps sale includes one of only a few copies of JK Rowling’s The Cuckoo’s Calling signed by the author under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

It is thought that fewer than 250 copies of the 2013 first edition were similarly signed before Rowling was unmasked as the author a few months after publication.

The creator of the Harry Potter series secretly published the crime novel under the guise of male debut writer Robert Galbraith in April 2013. The fictitious author was supposed to have been a former plain-clothes Royal Military Police investigator who had left the armed forces in 2003 to work in the civilian security industry.

The Cuckoo’s Calling, about a war veteran turned private investigator called Cormoran Strike, was reasonably well reviewed at the time but had sold fewer than 1500 copies before the secret was blown by The Sunday Times in July. Within hours, it had risen more than 5000 places to top Amazon’s sales list.

The signed copy that comes for sale at Sworders with an estimate of £1000-1500 was purchased at the time from London dealership Goldsboro Books.

2. Beano comic

The Beano Comic No 1 is a trophy item for most UK comics collectors. It came out on July 30, 1938, introducing Big Eggo, Lord Snooty and His Pals, Morgyn The Mighty and Tin-Can Tommy to an unsuspecting world.

With only around 30 copies known to exist, this example on offer in a Comic Book Auctions timed online sale ending on August 28 has bright cover colours and some minor tears to right-hand page edges and one tear to the spine. The vendor has had it in his collection for some 40 years.

Estimate £2800-3500.

3. Fang tribal mask

Dawsons is offering The Andrzej von Staranburg Niedenthal Collection of tribal art at its sale on August 23. Among the 175 lots is a group of masks including a Fang Ngil mask from Gabon, a Lega Bwami mask from Democratic Republic of Congo and three further painted African masks.

The group is estimated at £150-250.

4. Tunbridge ware box

A 19th century Tunbridge ware sewing box with its contents and featuring a floral inlay is estimated at £100-150 on August 23 at TW Gaze.

5. Leather chair

This oxblood leather swivel chair will be offered at Richard Winterton at its Two Day Antiques & Home Sale on August 22-23 with an estimate of £150-170.