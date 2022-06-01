Reigning Queens

Reigning Queens, 1985, by Andy Warhol. Image: Sotheby's.

The auction house is holding a programme of exhibitions and events in its Bond Street saleroom this month.

Queen

The Queen by Oluwole Omofemi 2022 is part of the Sotheby's loan exhibition.

The exhibitions, which run until June 15, are Power & Image: Royal Portraiture & Iconography and Power & Image: Royal & Aristocratic Tiaras.

Royal Portraiture & Iconography is focused on five centuries of female monarchs with portraits of Britain’s seven queens and accompanying historic manuscripts.

Elizabeth I

This Armada Portrait of Elizabeth I is on loan for Sotheby’s Power & Image: Royal Portraiture & Iconography exhibition.

Image copyright: Woburn Abbey

The exhibition is led by the Armada Portrait of Elizabeth I, on loan from the Woburn Abbey collection.

Queen Victoria

George Hayter's portrait of a young Queen Victoria on loan at Sotheby's from a private collection. 

The festival will also include a series of lectures, readings, musical performances and book launches.

Queen Mary I

Queen Mary I (1554) by Hans Eworth is on loan at the Sotheby's exhibition. 

Image: Society Of Antiquaries Of London.

Sotheby's has also themed its auction at the end of the month. British Art: The Jubilee Auction on June 29 is focused on British art from the Old Masters to Contemporary art.

For more information visit: sothebys.com/jubileefestival

