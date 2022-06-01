Laura Chesters





The auction house is holding a programme of exhibitions and events in its Bond Street saleroom this month.

The exhibitions, which run until June 15, are Power & Image: Royal Portraiture & Iconography and Power & Image: Royal & Aristocratic Tiaras.

Royal Portraiture & Iconography is focused on five centuries of female monarchs with portraits of Britain’s seven queens and accompanying historic manuscripts.

The exhibition is led by the Armada Portrait of Elizabeth I, on loan from the Woburn Abbey collection.

The festival will also include a series of lectures, readings, musical performances and book launches.

Sotheby's has also themed its auction at the end of the month. British Art: The Jubilee Auction on June 29 is focused on British art from the Old Masters to Contemporary art.

For more information visit: sothebys.com/jubileefestival