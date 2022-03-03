Laura Chesters





Unique Lalique Mascots of Brighton attended the classic car fair Ardingly Autojumble on February 27 and during the course of the day a Lalique opalescent glass car mascot modelled as Vitesse (The Goddess of Speed) was stolen from the stand.

It was being offered for sale at around £25,000. Unique Lalique Mascots had previously paid £19,000 for it in 2019. The dealer is now offering a reward for its safe return and urges anyone with information, or who has been offered it for sale, to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting Brighton police crime reference number 47220036203.

Unique Lalique Mascots said the theft has not deterred it from other fairs and plans to stand at Love Fairs’ The Brighton Antiques, Collectables & Vintage Fair at Brighton Racecourse on March 6.

uniquelaliquemascots.co.uk