Laura Chesters





They were taken from a lorry park in Mexborough, near Rotherham, at the weekend.

The theft was reported to the police but the set decorators are hoping that some of the items can be recovered.

Ali Harvey, series set decorator for The Crown season 5, said: “The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale. However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

Among the missing items were 12 sets of silver candelabra and seven gold candelabra (pictured above).

A replica of the 1897 Imperial Coronation coach egg by Fabergé is also among the missing items.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/37304/22.