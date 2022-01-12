Laura Chesters



Sir Michael Caine: The Personal Collection sale takes place on March 2 and has been put together as Caine and his wife are downsizing.

Caine said: “It's going to be quite a wrench to part with so many treasured parts of my life and career, but it's the right time to be moving on. I hope these mementoes will give their new owners as much pleasure as they have given us.”

Bonhams described Caine as a “cinema legend internationally and a national treasure in the UK” with his six-decade career including the “era-defining Alfie to classic films such as Get Carter, Zulu and Educating Rita and Oscar-winning performances in Hannah and Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules to Batman's unflappable butler, Alfred”.

