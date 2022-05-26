Laura Chesters





Bellmans

Harrison Goldman has joined Bellmans as auctioneer and valuer to run its London office. He was previously at Dawsons in Berkshire.

After graduating from The Courtauld Institute of Art he worked at Christie’s in its house sales and private collections department. Later he worked on furnishing two country houses for a private collector and curated an exhibition on Bauhaus-style architecture in Tel Aviv.

He is on the committee of the Young Georgian Group.

Christie’s

Rachel Koffsky has been promoted to senior vice president, international head of handbags and accessories, at Christie’s New York.

She began her career at Christie’s in 2014 as a specialist in the department and later relocated to London to bring the handbags and accessories department to King Street.

Koffsky has been on the rostrum in New York, London and Geneva.

In her role as associate director and head of sale in Europe, she presided over the first white-glove live handbags sale at the auction house in 2019 and also led a number of initiatives including the Christie’s x Gucci Vault partnership and the 2020 Marnifesto auction of items from luxury fashion brand Marni, which were sold to benefit Alliance of Artists Communities.

Mitchells

Auction house Mitchells of Cockermouth has opened a new business park for local businesses in the Cumbrian town. The launch of the development was attended by local dignitaries including the chief executive of Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership Jo Lappin.

Mitchells said its board of directors first looked into the feasibility of the project in June 2020.

The firm’s chairman Ian Powley said: “We recognised the need for new business premises in the Cockermouth area and knew we could make better use of the resources and space available next to our livestock mart. Diversifying our business model by expanding the business park makes us more resilient to downturns in the economy and helps protect and strengthen Mitchells for the future.”

With the help of funding from the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership (CLEP) and support from HSBC bank, construction started in October 2020 and was completed last October.

It is fully occupied with tenants including a gym and a bakery.