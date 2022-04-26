Laura Chesters





Bonhams

Lilly Chan has been appointed managing director at Bonhams US. Chan will work closely with Leslie Wright, chairman of Bonhams North America, to build on the company’s recent expansion.

Based in New York, Chan joins Bonhams has worked across the worlds of luxury, financial services, retail markets and auction houses. She was most recently an advisor to start-up businesses and entrepreneurs. Previously she worked as global managing director for the worldwide Asian art department at Christie’s in Hong Kong and was also managing director of Asia for Phillips, also in Hong Kong.

Bonhams has appointed Stefany Sekara Morris as the head of Impressionist and Modern art in the US, based in New York. Leading the US team, she will be sourcing works and overseeing the department’s sales throughout the year.

She has been a specialist in Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary art for over 15 years. For nearly 10 years, she held the position of head of Impressionist and Modern art day and works on paper sales at Christie’s in New York.

Most recently, Morris was the head of auctions for the online start-up Paddle8, working with the team to curate and promote over 100 sales each year.

Skinner

Skinner of Boston – now part of Bonhams – has appointed Benjamin Mini as director of the rugs and carpets department. He will also serve as the regional director of the auction house for Maine and northern New England.

Mini brings over two decades of experience buying and selling rugs, textiles and other antiques. During his years as an active collector, he developed a particular interest in woven textiles from the Near East and north Africa, including Anatolia, Persia, the Caucuses and the Maghreb.

The auction house has also appointed John Dorfman as director of books and manuscripts. He will oversee the research, acquisition and sale of rare books, historical documents, autographs and ephemera.

Dorfman arrives at Skinner from the field of arts journalism, having spent the past 16 years as editor-in-chief and senior editor of the national magazine Art & Antiques. His work as an journalist stretches back nearly three decades, and includes staff positions at Art + Auction, The Forward and The New Yorker.

Christie’s

A new management team has been appointed for Christie’s Middle East division. Dr Ridha Moumni has been promoted to the role of deputy chairman, Christie’s Middle East & North Africa, and Meagan Kelly Horsman has joined the company as managing director, Christie’s Middle East. Moumni was previously Christie’s senior client advisor for the Middle East.

Horsman has previously helod a range of art market posts including at Bonhams as well as curating art fairs including at Al Serkal Avenue and arranging educational courses.

Christie’s has also created two specialist departments for watches and Middle Eastern art in Dubai with a special events team led by the newly appointed general manager Itziar Salgado.

Artcurial

Artcurial has unveiled its new saleroom space at the Hôtel Marcel Dassault, at the Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées.

It is celebrating its 20th anniversary and the new saleroom has been arranged to host the majority of its sales. In addition, the exhibition spaces have been enlarged to enable a programme of cultural exhibitions to run throughout the year and a new café will open in September.

Its Artcurial Bookstore reopened on April 15.