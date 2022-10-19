Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Roseberys

The south London auction house has made a series of appointments across the following departments: Chinese, Japanese & South East Asian Art, Modern British & 20th Century, and Modern & Contemporary Prints & Multiples.

In Chinese, Japanese & South East Asian Art, run by head of department Bill Forrest, Rosa Assennato joins as senior specialist.

Prior to maternity leave Assennato worked at Bonhams Knightsbridge. She joined the firm in 2010 and became its head of Asian Art in 2016. She has also appeared as an expert on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow.

The department has also welcomed Ruixue Li who joined as associate specialist. Li previously worked at Chiswick Auctions specialising in Chinese art and prior to that worked as an artist assistant.

Marie Ma joins the team as a sale co-ordinator and junior cataloguer. She previously worked in museums in China and more recently with Alastair Gibson Auctions in the UK.

In Roseberys’ Modern British & 20th Century department Nicole Schembre joins as associate specialist working with head of sale William Summerfield and fellow associate specialist Sophie Hetherton. Schembre was previously at Toronto’s Waddington’s Auctioneers specialising in Canadian and Indigenous art.

In its Modern & Contemporary Prints & Multiples department, Roseberys has appointed Madeleine White as associate specialist working alongside head of department Ed Plackett. White has previously worked at auction houses including Chiswick Auctions, Woolley & Wallis and Wessex Auction Rooms.

Phillips

Phillips has appointed Andrew Massad as senior international specialist in New York. Massad was most recently an art adviser and private dealer at Massad Fine Art and prior to that he spent 29 years at Christie’s.

Christie’s

Gillian Gorman Round has joined Christie’s as chief marketing officer in New York. Reporting to CEO Guillaume Cerutti, Round will lead the firm’s global multi-channel marketing strategy working with its senior leadership team. She has previously worked at luxury beauty brands Kjaer Weis and Revlon as well as L’Oréal and Condé Nast.

Higgins Tomlinson

A new art dealership and consultancy has been launched by married couple Benedict Tomlinson and Amelia Higgins.

Higgins Tomlinson Fine Art will focus on the higher end of the Contemporary, Modern and Old Master art markets working with collectors and museums.

Tomlinson has worked in the art world for over 20 years working with a number of galleries including Robilant+Voena while Higgins began her career working for Old Master dealer Johnny van Haeften and then became a director at London Art Week.

Based in Wiltshire, the new firm also has access to London premises through its network of contacts to hold viewings on an ad hoc basis.

Dawsons

Dawsons has relocated in Hampstead, north London, opening a shop for valuations and consignments.

The auction house first opened in the area in 2018 within the Antiques Emporium after it bought the assets of Hampstead Auctions.

It has now moved to 8 Perrins Court which has recently been refurbished.

Dawsons’ saleroom is in Maidenhead, Berkshire.