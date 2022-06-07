Laura Chesters





Roseberys

South London auction house Roseberys has reorganised its Decorative Arts & Modern Design department. Its sales, billed as Design since 1860, will increase from two to three a year.

As part of the changes Roseberys has hired Jo Lloyd (pictured above) as the head of decorative arts to work with Nigel Dawson-Ellis, who has been promoted to head Post-war and Contemporary design. Lloyd joins from Bonhams where she was head of 20th century decorative arts and senior specialist in Knightsbridge. She works as both valuer and auctioneer and focuses on Aesthetic, Arts & Crafts, Art Nouveau and Art Deco movements as well as 20th century studio pottery.

Dawson-Ellis, who has been at Roseberys since 2016, has a focus on modern design and previously worked at Phillips and Christie’s. He has an interest in British designers such as Robin and Lucienne Day and international designers such as Jean Prouvé, Isamu Noguchi and Ettore Sottsass.

The former head of Roseberys’ design department Fiona Baker, who joined in 2017, has stepped down.

Bonhams

Bonhams has announced a new leadership team for Chinese works of art in Asia.

Gigi Yu has joined Bonhams and takes the role of head of Chinese ceramics and works of art in Hong Kong.

She will lead all Bonhams Chinese works of art businesses across the region, supported by Keason Tang. Tang has been promoted to department director Hong Kong after four years with the company. The team also includes Spring Lee who is a specialist.

Yu began her auction career at Bonhams in London, where she trained as a specialist for three years before joining the Hong Kong team in 2014.

This appointment marks her return to Bonhams after two years at Sotheby’s Hong Kong as deputy director and specialist.

Tang joined Bonhams in London in 2018, before relocating in the following year to the Hong Kong team, where he has been responsible for developing and maintaining relations with key collectors and dealers in Greater China.

Spring joined Bonhams in 2019, having previously worked at Sotheby’s, Christie’s and with a dealer in London.

Freeman’s

Freeman’s has hired Lisa De Simone as head of its Modern and Contemporary art department. De Simone was previously senior specialist of Post-war and Contemporary art at Bonhams in New York. Prior to that she had worked at C24 Gallery also in New York and previously worked in London at Phillips, Artnet and Christie’s.

Fraser Niven, Freeman’s chief executive officer, said the appointment of De Simone signalled “an ongoing investment in talent in service of our international client base”.

The Goldsmiths’ Company

The Goldsmiths’ Company has appointed its 695th prime warden. Lord Mark Bridges succeeds Dame Lynne Brindley. Former private solicitor to the queen, and partner at the law firm Farrer & Co, Bridges became involved with the Goldsmiths’ Company in 1991 and has held numerous roles.