Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The Baldwin Projects Gallery

London Contemporary art gallery Baldwin Projects has appointed Darren Bennett as senior sales director to expand the business.

The 48-year-old, who has joined from DeMontfort Fine Art where he worked for 10 years as a senior manager, will oversee expansion of the sales team as well as programming for new artists.

Bennett said: “This role will enable me to use my skills, passion and knowledge to grow the business into a leading and well-respected international name in the arts sector.”

Baldwin Projects was founded by Adam Baldwin in 2018 and specialises in Contemporary art from a range of artists including Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Yayoi Kusama, Bridget Riley, Keith Haring and KAWS.

It is currently holding an online exhibition called After Andy featuring artwork inspired by the effects of Warhol and the 1960s pop-art movement. It runs until November 10 and can be viewed at baldwinprojects.com

Graham Budd Auctions

Graham Budd Auctions has hired David Convery and John Garrett as part of its Sporting Memorabilia team. Convery has 34 years experience in the auction world and was head of sporting memorabilia at Christie’s.

He joins as head of sporting memorabilia/collectables at Graham Budd.

Garrett, who has spent 25-years at Sheffield United Football Club, joins as senior valuer.

Graham Budd, chairman said: “Their combined experience of almost 60 years, along with their phenomenal expertise will add to the existing knowledge of the team.”

The company recently was sold by Budd to a syndicate led by businessman Tim Murphy. As part of the deal Adam Gascoigne, who runs sports memorabilia conservators and framers Sportsframe, is now CEO.

Former Sotheby’s director Graham Budd, who founded the sports memorabilia specialist 18 years ago, remains as chairman.

Rogers Jones & Co

Richard Hughes has joined Rogers Jones & Co as an auctioneer and regional valuer for its north Wales operation. Formerly of Wingetts in Wrexham, Hughes has more than 30 years experience auctioneering in north Wales.

Ben Rogers Jones said: “Richard is our fifth regional valuer for Wales... We now have a local valuer in each corner of the country – a reflection of our continued growth.”

Richard Winterton Auctioneers

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has opened a valuations unit in Burton Market Hall. The unit will offer valuations on set days and times for jewellery and watches as well as for auction consignment drop off. Special valuation events will also be held at the location such as toys and railwayana with toy specialist Jon Price on November 14.

Associate director Ben Winterton said: “We’re delighted to realise a long-term dream for a new premises in Burton and the Market Hall is a brilliant location for our pop-up valuations.”

The new unit is the family firm’s third Staffordshire premises, joining its headquarters at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Fradley Park, and The Tamworth Auction Rooms, which opened in October 2021.