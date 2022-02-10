Laura Chesters





Auction house Tate Ward has hired Benedict Tomlinson to launch a Modern and Post War art department.

Located on Brick Lane in Shoredich (pictured above), Tate Ward has previously focused on urban and Contemporary art with additional sales in wine, fashion and jewellery. The new Modern and Post War division will hold four sales per year, with the first taking place on March 28. Consignments are still being accepted.

Tomlinson was previously director at Robilant + Voena, the Old Masters and Modern art gallery in Mayfair, for five years. He left last summer.

Laidlaw Auctioneers

Laidlaw has invested in a new premises in Carlisle, as reported in ATG issue 2529. Paul Laidlaw, who founded the firm in 2013, purchased the building, now called The Temple Auction Rooms, on St Nicholas Street in Carlisle.

It is a former Salvation Army temple and can accommodate two salerooms, a mezzanine for a militaria museum and a research library, open-plan office space and a cafe.

The firm has also hired two new people bringing its team to four full-time and four parttime staff. Kurt von Rugemer, was previously at Silverwoods in Lancashire and James Thompson Auctioneers in Cumbria, joins as auctioneer and valuer. He has a special interest in English furniture and silver.

Nathan Copland, previously working as a dealer with family, joins as junior auctioneer and valuer. He has a number of interests including vintage toys.

Skinner

US auction house Skinner has appointed Leah Kingman as director of the 20th century design department.

She is an art historian, licensed auctioneer and specialist in 20th and 21st century design, with a particular interest in hand-wrought silver and the Arts & Crafts movement in New England.

Kingman joins Skinner after her previous role as the head of European decorative art at Eldred’s, where she oversaw sales of European decorative arts and furniture, silver, jewellery and 20th century design.

RM Sotheby’s

Classic car auction house RM Sotheby’s has re-hired Peter Wallman as chairman of UK & EMEA at the firm. He left five years ago and worked at auction firm LastBid, as a consultant and his own firm PJ Wallman Classic Sporting Motor Cars & Motor Boats. Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions at RM Sotheby’s, said: “I am personally delighted that Peter is back in the business. He has incredible knowledge and an astute understanding of the luxury goods sector and the broader environment in which we operate. Peter will be an integral part of the team in Europe, working alongside Managing Director Greg Anderson and the rest of the leadership team.”

Wallman originally joined the firm in Europe in 2007.

Art Research Paris

ARP (Art Research Paris) is a new auction house in Paris. It has been set up by French collector François Coudert with specialist in decorative art and design Jean-Jacques Wattel and auctioneers Leslie Marson and Fréderic Delobeau. With a saleroom on Faubourg Saint Honoré, its first sale is today (February 10).