Woolley & Wallis

Woolley and Wallis has hired Neil Grenyer as a valuer and cataloguer for its furniture department.

He joins the team with 27 years’ experience, having started at Bonhams in 1995 after graduating from Southampton Institute with a degree in Fine Art Valuation. He was most recently on the board of directors at Lawrences in Crewkerne, overseeing the furniture and ceramics departments.

A rise in the number of lots being sold, coupled with increased demands for condition reports, had led to a search for the right person to join the busy department.

W&W chairman John Axford said: “Not only is Neil an experienced and skilled furniture cataloguer, but his breadth of knowledge in other areas means he will also be a real asset to our busy valuations team, which he will also be supporting on a regular basis.”

Runjeet Singh

Asian arms, armour and works of art dealer Runjeet Singh has appointed Dr Maël Baussand as gallery manager.

She will accompany the dealership to Pagoda, a new fair in Paris, and TEFAF Maastricht, where Singh previously stood as a showcase dealer and now joins the

full fair. Baussand “has a dual background in literature and fine art but has fallen in love with Asian art and has thrown herself into researching new acquisitions”.

Freeman’s

Freeman’s has made two appointments in its jewellery and watches and luxury departments.

The Philadelphia auction house has appointed Lourdes Winnick to head of department of jewellery and watches. Winnick brings two decades of jewellery experience to Freeman’s, including as a partner of two fine jewellery retail stores in Long Beach, California.

Samira Mazloom joins as a specialist in the department. She is the third generation of jewellers in her family.

Withers

Law firm Withers has hired Alison Lonshein as a special counsel in its US Charities and Philanthropy team, based in New York. She joins from The Frick Collection, where she acted as general counsel and assistant secretary.

Lonshein has more than 20 years' experience of advising tax-exempt organisations on corporate, fundraising and finance, tax, governance and regulatory matters. She also works with philanthropists on tax and other issues related to charitable giving and establishing new entities.

Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s has opened a new gallery and office space in Brussels, 45 years since it first opened in the Belgium city. The move to 251 Avenue Louise will double its exhibition space to 1300 sq m and its first exhibition in the new space runs until May 13.

The location will be shared with Sotheby’s International Realty. Sotheby’s said in the past 10 years the number of Belgian buyers and bidders at Sotheby’s sales worldwide has more than doubled.