1) ‘Tommy’ was a remarkable wartime countess

The sale of medals from the war hero Vera, Countess of Rosslyn (1887-1975), who served in the Duchess of Sutherland’s ambulance unit in 1914.

2) Pop art for those who like it hot

Pop artist Peter Blake’s Shrine to Marilyn Monroe, in a Texas Diner will be shown at the London Art Fair.

3) EU closes its borders to ivory antiques

New European Commission laws will prevent the commercial export and import of most antiques containing elephant ivory to and from the EU.

4) A round the world trip in the 1560s

Sixteenth-century globes rarely appear on the market but this c.1560 globe sold for a six-figure sum at Hansons.

5) New York’s The Winter Show postponed

The major US art and antiques fair The Winter Show has become the latest event to be postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

