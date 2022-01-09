img_16-1.jpg
The wartime medals of the redoubtable Countess Rosslyn – £2400 at C&T.

1) ‘Tommy’ was a remarkable wartime countess

The sale of medals from the war hero Vera, Countess of Rosslyn (1887-1975), who served in the Duchess of Sutherland’s ambulance unit in 1914.

2) Pop art for those who like it hot

img_28-1.jpg

Peter Blake’s Shrine to Marilyn Monroe, in a Texas Diner, 1989-90, 4ft 1in (1.26m) wide, offered by James Hyman Fine Art for £150,000-200,000.

Pop artist Peter Blake’s Shrine to Marilyn Monroe, in a Texas Diner will be shown at the London Art Fair.

3) EU closes its borders to ivory antiques

img_4-2.jpg

This Lalique orchid comb, with carved ivory petals and leaves in plique-à-jour enamel and diamonds, sold for €600,000/£510,000 (plus 26/21% buyer’s premium) at Sotheby’s in Paris on December 17. It was one of 38 pieces of René Lalique Art Nouveau assembled by aesthete Claude H Sorbac. From January 16, antiques containing ivory can be commercially exported from the EU only if sold to museums.

New European Commission laws will prevent the commercial export and import of most antiques containing elephant ivory to and from the EU.

4) A round the world trip in the 1560s

img_1-2.jpg

The globe c.1560 sold for £116,000 at Hansons in Bishton Hall, Staffordshire.

Sixteenth-century globes rarely appear on the market but this c.1560 globe sold for a six-figure sum at Hansons.

5) New York’s The Winter Show postponed

The Winter Show 2020

The Winter Show 2020 at the Park Avenue Armory. Photo Credit BFA / Zach Hilty.

The major US art and antiques fair The Winter Show has become the latest event to be postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period December 31, 2021 - January 6, 2022.

