Frances Allitt





Opening on Thursday, his new shop is at The Pantiles Arcade, a growing centre for the trade. Hill will be present to welcome visitors along with Eric Knowles, who runs the emporium, and Richard Price, a clocks and watches expert who, like Hill, appears on BBC Antiques Roadshow.

To mark the occasion he is presenting two talks on 20th century glass on Friday and Saturday. Tickets to the talks titled Curved, Coloured and Cool are available for £20 per person and include canapes and wine.

The Pantiles Arcade is a Grade II-listed building refurbished to home a range of antiques shops such as those belonging to art deco specialist Jeroen Markies, Hickmet Fine Arts and toy dealer Pete Redman.

The venue also hosts Love Fairs’ Antiques Festival in June.

pantilesarcade.com