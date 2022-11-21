Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Magic poster from Paul Daniels' collection

Among the many lots offered in The Award-Winning Paul Daniels Magic & Entertainment Auction taking place in Newbury on November 23-24 is this poster of Chung Ling Soo, considered one of the premier magicians of all time.

As the title suggests, this sale held by Special Auction Services will celebrate the life as well as career of magician Daniels (1938-2016). It features personal items relating to his TV and stage work and magic-related ephemera he bought when on tour.

Included is the biggest collection of magic posters ever to be sold in the UK. Over 350 lots depict Daniels and many other renowned magicians performing in shows both in the UK and worldwide.

There are several posters of Chung Ling Soo and estimates for these range from £700-2500 (the example pictured above is guided at £700-1000). Chung Ling Soo was killed on a London stage in 1918 when his ‘catching the bullet’ trick went wrong and after that the public realised he was not Chinese but in fact an American who had been working under a pseudonym.

The collection has been consigned by Daniels’ partner Debbie McGee.

2. Fish taxidermy

Summers Place Auctions’ Evolution auction on November 22 includes the 88 lots of taxidermy from The Flower Pot pub in Henley-on-Thames.

The collection, assembled by the landlord in the late 80s-90s, turned the pub into a destination for anyone interested in fishing. Many of the cases are by Cooper & Sons, the most famous name in fish taxidermy.

This mount of three pike dated 1929 (pictured above) is expected to sell for £1000-1500.

3. Duelling pistols

The sale of antique and sporting guns at Holts in Wolferton, Norfolk, on November 21-22 includes this cased pair of 28-bore flintlock duelling pistols by J Prosser.

The guns, with walnut saw handles, come in the manufacturer’s walnut case with a parchment trade label for the No 9 Charing Cross address (trading 1796-1853).

Estimate £7000-9000.

4. Racehorse miniatures from museum founder

Two miniatures of Derby winners belonging to John Bowes (1811-85), founder of the Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle, come for sale at Elstob & Elstob’s Ripon saleroom on November 30.

The 5in (13cm) oil on metal paintings in horseshoe frames make up a set of four identically presented paintings depicting Bowes’ four Derby winners – the other two are at the museum.

This pair depicting the 1835 winner Mundig and Cotherstone (the 1843 winner) are offered together with a portrait of Isaac Walker, who was head groomsman at Bowes’ Streatlam Stud from 1833-72.

They have come from a client in Matlock, Derbyshire, whose grandfather was friendly with Walker’s family.

It is not known who painted the equine portraits but they are attributed to the circle of Henry Thomas Alken (1785-1851).

They carry an estimate of £1000-1500.

5. Peter Lanyon abstract

In 1959 the Cornish painter Peter Lanyon (1918-64) joined his local gliding club. Soaring above the landscape gave him a new perspective that had a profound, revelatory effect on his output (and tragically on his life, which he lost in a gliding accident five years later).

One of his gliding paintings – Still Air from 1961 – features in Bonhams’ Modern British and Irish Art sale on November 22.

Estimated at £200,000-300,000, it leads a 24-lot private family collection of works from a Knightsbridge residence.