Roland Arkell





Beginning with a stand at Antiquarius on the Kings Road in his 20s, Butterworth moved to Pimlico Road some 25 years ago – his ‘USP’ becoming antique lighting of all periods.

Sworders’ sale on April 21 titled Let There be Light – The Christopher Butterworth Collection brings together 250 lots ranging in price from £250 to £15,000.

It includes both typical stock items and a significant selection of items from Christopher’s own collection.

While on the same day in west London, at Olympia Auctions, its British and Continental art sale includes the Tony Bingham collection of pictures of musicians. The LAPADA dealer began dealing in old musical instruments in the mid-1960s and published nine books on the subject.

He started in a shop on the King’s Road in the 1960s, followed by premises on Soho’s Poland Street and finally a gallery on Pond Street, Hampstead which was his base for almost four decades. The 40 paintings of singers, string, wind, and brass players spanning the 17th-20th centuries, were hung in the various premises he occupied for many years.