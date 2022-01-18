Laura Chesters



The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) said the 35th anniversary edition of TEFAF Maastricht will take place on June 25-30, 2022 at the MECC in Maastricht.

There will also be an invitation-only preview on June 24 and the morning of Saturday, June 25.

The event now overlaps with Masterpiece London which is scheduled for June 30-July 6 in the UK with a preview day on June 29.

TEFAF Maastricht was postponed last month from a planned March 12-20 event due to the ongoing concern of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new dates were agreed by TEFAF’s Board of Trustees and its Executive Committee, which comprises 13 dealers and seven non-dealers.

TEFAF chairman, Hidde van Seggelen, said: “This was a complex situation which required the input and flexibility of many different individuals and organisations to enable us to reschedule TEFAF Maastricht. We are proud to join several other leading art fairs in June for a key moment in the art world calendar this year.”

The new TEFAF dates follow Contemporary art fair Art Basel in Switzerland on June 16-19.

Earlier this month The Winter Show in New York was postponed and is hoping for a new date in March or April.