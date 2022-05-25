Laura Chesters





You have 2 more free articles remaining

Across the weekend, 39 guest speakers will present over 35 workshops and masterclasses. Among the speakers are Bonhams’ UK jewellery director Emily Barber and senior specialist Kate Flitcroft; Hanne Faurby, project curator of the Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution exhibition at the V&A; and jewellery historian and curator Rachel Church.

The NAJ Summit runs from June 10-12 and is accompanied by a welcome BBQ on the evening of Friday, June 10, and a three-course dinner on Saturday, June 11. The event takes place at Staverton Park Hotel in Daventry.

The deadline to register is June 1.

Details of the event and booking can be found at naj.co.uk/summit-2022