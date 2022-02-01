Packing cases

Help with import and exports will help many in the art and antiques sector. Image credit: art shipping firm Gander & White’s Wandsworth warehouse.

A survey on the UK Single Trade Window runs until February 7 and can be found online here or email bpdg.enquiries@cabinetoffice.gov.uk

The UK Single Trade Window is a system that allows traders to lodge information digitally with a single body to “fulfil all national import or export related regulatory requirements”.

The government is hoping to streamline import and exports for UK businesses.

The plan is part of the government's 2025 Border Strategy and it has committed £180m to build a system which is designed to “reduce the cost of trade by streamlining trader interactions with border agencies”.

