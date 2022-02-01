Laura Chesters





A survey on the UK Single Trade Window runs until February 7 and can be found online here or email bpdg.enquiries@cabinetoffice.gov.uk

The UK Single Trade Window is a system that allows traders to lodge information digitally with a single body to “fulfil all national import or export related regulatory requirements”.

The plan is part of the government's 2025 Border Strategy and it has committed £180m to build a system which is designed to “reduce the cost of trade by streamlining trader interactions with border agencies”.