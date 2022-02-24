Laura Chesters





The service is now live online (as of February 24) and Defra said there will be an “approximate four month period from the opening of the registration and certification service, and the ban coming into force”. This means the near total ban on selling ivory in the UK is expected to come in to force some time in June.

The digital service will allow applicants to apply for certificates and register items they want to sell that they believe to be exempt.

Once the law is enforced it will be illegal to sell ivory works of art unless the item meets one of the five narrow exemptions and is registered or has an exemption certificate.

The five exemptions are:

■ Pre-1947 items containing less than 10% ivory by volume.

■ Pre-1975 musical instruments containing less than 20% ivory by volume.

■ Pre-1918 portrait miniatures with a surface area of no more than 320 sq cm.

■ Sales to, and hire agreements with, qualifying museums.

■ Pre-1918 items with outstanding artistic, cultural, or historical value.

The fee for registering will be £20 per item or £50 for a group of objects (up to a maximum of 20 if they are being sold to the same buyer and meet the same exemption).

However, applying to sell an antique (pre 1918) on the grounds it is of ‘outstandingly high artistic, cultural or historical value’ will be subject to a fee of £250, comprised of £20 for registration and £230 to cover the cost of expert advice provided by a committee.

The committee is made up of specialists from the Ashmolean Museum; Glasgow Museums; Horniman Museum; Manchester Museum; National Maritime Museum; National Museums Scotland; Royal Armour i es Mus eum; University of Cambridge Museums; and Victoria & Albert Museum.

There is no requirement to register an item if the owner does not plan to sell. However, these fees will apply every time an item is sold.

Defra said: “Between the launching of the ivory service and the ban coming into force we encourage dealers of ivory items to begin registering or certifying their exempted items as soon as possible so that they can become familiar with the process and register or acquire an exemption certificate for their items before the ban comes into force.”

The main guidance page called Dealing in items containing ivory is available alongside other pages such as a guide for buyers and for applying for exemptions.

When an item is registered the owner will get a reference number and when an item has been certified an exemption certificate will be issued.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has the role of regulating the act and is responsible for checking registrations and applications.