Roland Arkell





1. Egyptian wood headrest

Catherine Southon’s next sale at Farleigh Golf Club on February 2 includes the entire contents from the property of a deceased local gentleman who collected all manner of curious items.

This 7in (17.5cm) high Egyptian wood headrest, above, probably dates from the 6th Dynasty period (2360-2195BC). Carved in three sections, the curved pillow is supported by a pair of slender hands carved in shallow relief.

A number of similar examples are known, with another sold at Sotheby’s in July 2018.

2. Claude Monet photograph

The Rare Books and Manuscripts sale at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on February 2 offers this signed photograph of Claude Monet with the stamp of the photographer Henri Manuel to the reverse.

It is estimated at £800-1000.

3. Champion jockey weighing chair

Champion jockey Joe Mercer was also a keen buyer of racing memorabilia and a familiar face at Special Auction Services. The Newbury firm is offering more than 30 lots from his collection in the monthly Antiques & Collectables sale on February 1.

During his career, Mercer (1934-2021) claimed nearly 3000 domestic victories and his most successful ride was Brigadier Gerard, winner of 17 of his 18 races between 1970-72. He was champion jockey in 1979.

Along with silver- and silver-plated trophies and awards, the paintings and other horse-racing ephemera includes this Victorian oak jockey scales chair by Avery purchased by Mercer at an auction relating to English flat-race jockey Fred Archer (1857-86). Archer was champion jockey for 13 consecutive years until 1886, the year he committed suicide.

SAS notes it is believed that Archer used these scales on a weekly basis when training. Estimate £1000-2000.

4. William and Mary chest of drawers

This handsome William and Mary oyster veneered inlaid and cross banded walnut chest of drawers comes for sale at Plymouth Auction Rooms on February 2 with a guide of £700-1000.

Auctioneer Paul Keen was recently shown the piece in a local garage, his eyes lighting up as a covering blanket was removed.

5. Great War Military Cross group

A timed online auction of militaria at Halls in Shrewsbury closing on February 1 includes a Great War Military Cross group of three awarded to 2nd Lt William Roy Webb of the 2nd Battalion, Royal Fusiliers.

He won his MC at Ypres during the operations of September 28 to October 2, 1917. The London Gazette recorded: “On September 29 he captured his objective in face of heavy fire, and later in the day when his line was heavily shelled, he walked about between his posts encouraging his men by his own example. On October 2 he again distinguished himself by fearless leadership under heavy fire.”

Estimate £800-1200.