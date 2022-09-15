Laura Chesters





The Goldsmiths’ Fair, scheduled for September 27-October 9, will host 136 exhibitors at The Goldsmiths’ Hall in London.

As part of the event, and to mark its 40th year, a collection of the Goldsmiths’ Company’s silver and jewellery will be on public display.

The exhibition features 40 pieces selected by Goldsmiths’ curator Dr Dora Thornton that had been acquired for the collection across the past four decades.

It includes examples showing how makers found their signature style (such asRod Kelly’s Trout Jug, commissioned 1985) as well as those by leading British makers who emerged from the fair (for example Angus MacFadyen, who has shown in over 30 editions of the fair and whose work is represented by Fern Vase).

The exhibition will also show the impact of the Goldsmiths’ Fair graduate bursary scheme, established in 2000, and from which up to 10 goldsmiths benefit from a gratis stand, bursary and bullion loan, and mentoring annually.

Beneficiaries whose work will be displayed include Andrew Lamb, Nan Nan Liu, Miriam Hanid, Jessica Jue and Patrick Davison.

For the list of exhibitors to the fair visit goldsmithsfair.co.uk