Laura Chesters





A blockchain is an online ledger of data or transactions that is difficult to hack, forge or amend and can be used to record transactions securely.

Paris-based Steinitz specialises in 18th and 19th century furniture and sculpture and will auction 58 lots in a sale titled Provenance Revealed: Galerie Steinitz at Christie’s on September 21 in London.

The collection will be registered and secured on the blockchain through Artory, an art tech firm that specialises in blockchain-secured registration of physical artworks and collectables. Christie’s said the buyers of the lots will receive a secure, encrypted certification of the sale which provides “a permanent digital record of the information about the artwork”.

Steinitz said: “We are very pleased to add this valuable data to the blockchain – a first in the history of Decorative Arts – through Christie’s collaboration with Artory; to create an everlasting link between the work of art, its authenticity and its provenance.”

The collection is estimated in the region of £3.5m and will be on view at Christie’s London from September 12-20.