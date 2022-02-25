Frances Allitt





Among the highlights at Firsts Online, which runs until midnight of March 1, is a copy of John Fransham’s bestseller The World in Miniature: or the Entertaining Traveller. Published in 1741, it is a second edition much enlarged with additional prints. Each volume includes folding engraved frontispieces showing the costumes of various countries covered within. The text covers ‘every thing necessary and curious’ regarding customs, manners and religious ceremonies of the various cultures, as well as their mountains, rivers, birds, beasts and ‘other curiosities’.

It is available from Forest Books for £950.

Firsts Online has run since coronavirus restrictions forced the in-person event to be cancelled in 2020. Though it returned as a physical fair last year to its new home in Chelsea’s Saatchi Gallery, digital editions continue.

Also showing at this month’s staging are Michael Graves-Johnston, PY Rare Books and Type & Forme. Thousands of books are included and stock is updated throughout the fair.

This year’s in-person fair is set to run from February 24-March 1.





