Laura Chesters



Art Basel and Masterpiece London owner MCH Group has secured the autumn date and plans a new Contemporary art fair. The Grand Palais owner Réunion des musées nationaux had put the autumn slot out to tender and MCH group won the bid.

It announced it has agreed a seven-year contract.

In a statement MCH Group said it “intends to establish a new French legal entity and employ a dedicated team on the ground, while Art Basel will work closely with France’s gallery community and ensure their strong representation in the fair’s Selection Committee. In addition, Art Basel intends to develop an identity and a brand specific to the Parisian fair.”

RX France, the parent company of FIAC and Paris Photo, will continue to organise its photographic art fair Paris Photo in November.

However while the Grand Palais undergoes a major renovation, both fairs will take place at the Grand Palais Éphémère on the Champ-de-Mars this year and next.