Laura Chesters





The venue is a moated medieval and Elizabethan manor house to the south-east of Kidderminster in Worcestershire and the event will include a tour of the house and gardens, a talk with Dr Nicola Tallis on Tudor jewels and music in the Great Hall.

Dr Nicola Tallis said: “Harvington Hall is a beautiful place steeped in history, and I'm looking forward to exploring the house with our guests.”

Fellows PR and communications manager Alexandra Whittaker said: “Harvington Hall has an intriguing Tudor history with many secrets and Dr Tallis will provide a thrilling insight into its past.”

The event takes place on June 13 with tickets priced at £120. Details of the event and how to book are via Fellows website.