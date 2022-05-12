



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The theft took place in the early hours of May 5 and a large quantity of silver and jewellery was taken.

The Antiques Warehouse on St George’s Road in Surrey is housed within Elizabethan barns and has been run by the same family for the past 27 years. The 3000 sq ft centre sells items from the family of dealers plus stock from other traders.

Among the many items stolen was a silver swing handled basket; a set of six silver apostle spoons; a 14ct gold Jaeger LeCoultre watch; a 9ct gold necklace; a 9ct gold turquoise and diamond necklace and earring set; a 18ct white gold, emerald and diamond ring; a 9ct gold charm bracelet with eight charms (cat, horse, giraffe, rhino, elephant, yak, pig, daschund); and a 1920's 9ct gold and guilloché enamel cased ladies watch.

Anyone with information should contact Surrey Police by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 452200447288 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The latest theft in the Surrey town comes after a group of antique carpets were stolen from another Farnham dealer in March.