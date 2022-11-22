Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Hindman

Hindman has hired Gemma Sudlow from Christie’s who joins as managing director for its New York region.

She will focus on launching the firm’s first full-service Manhattan saleroom. Hindman has recently been growing its specialists in the region.

The saleroom in New York follows new offices in Boston and Miami, and Hindman now operates from 16 cities in the US.

Sudlow previously worked at Christie’s in private collections and decorative arts in New York and has worked in the auction field for 17 years.

Hindman also recently appointed Madalina Lazen as director and senior specialist of European art in Palm Beach and Laura Paterson as director and senior specialist of photographs, who joins Sudlow in the New York office. Details of the new auction room location will be announced in early 2023.

Most recently, Paterson served as head of photographs at Bonhams but began her career with Christie’s in 1998 before moving to Paddle8 as its co-director of Photographs in 2016. Lazen was previously at Sotheby’s and Bonhams.

Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s has made a series of appointments in Asia as part of its expansion in the region.

It has hired Jane Yoon as Sotheby’s managing director for South Korea and Apple Charnsethukul as head of Sotheby’s Thailand. Both appointments will work closely with colleagues both in Asia and internationally to drive business.

Yoon has 23 years’ experience in the art world, beginning her career in the commercial gallery sphere in New York, Korea and China. In 2012 she held a position at Art Basel Hong Kong, before taking a role at Christie’s Hong Kong as a specialist in the Post-War and Contemporary Art department. She later joined Phillips in 2017.

Kullachat ‘Apple’ Charnsethukul has worked in Thailand’s luxury goods business for over 15 years, beginning her career in marketing for Montblanc. At Sotheby’s she succeeds Wannida Saetieo who takes on an advisory role for the ongoing development of Thailand.

As part of the focus on Asia, Sotheby’s George Lacey has relocated from London to Hong Kong to become head of wine in Asia. Sotheby’s Paul Wong will take a new role as head of department for Wine & Spirits in China.

Phillips

Phillips has expanded in the US and appointed Joyce Goss as regional director for Texas.

Based in Dallas, Goss will work to cultivate networks among collectors, dealers, curators, museums and foundations, across all of Phillips’ collecting categories, including 20th century and Contemporary art, photographs, design, jewellery and watches.

Phillips has been expanding across the US and opened a gallery in Los Angeles earlier this autumn.

Prior to joining Phillips, Goss served for 15 years as the executive director of The Goss-Michael Foundation which was founded by her brother-in-law, art dealer Kenny Goss, and the late pop star George Michael. The foundation funds education projects for British Contemporary art as well as scholarships to aspiring artists.

W&H Peacock

Bedfordshire auction house W&H Peacock is returning to Cambridgeshire after revamping its St Neots premises.

Following years of planning and months of building works it will re-open on November 30 for a first sale on December 1.

The venue on New Street in St Neots has been closed since April to allow for works that included upgrading a Victorian barn and adding a new building, creating two salerooms, a first floor café, display areas and facilities.

The site will hold two weekly auctions every Thursday comprising more than 1000 lots, as well as occasional specialist sales, valuation days and events throughout the year.

DACS

Design and Artists Copyright Society (DACS) has promoted Christian Zimmermann to chief executive. He was previously chief operating officer and has worked at DACS for 16 years.

A qualified solicitor in the UK and Germany, Zimmermann led negotiations with the government to fully implement the Artist’s Resale Right (ARR) in 2012.

Previous chief executive Gilane Tawadros left earlier this year after 13 years at DACS. She stood down to take up a new role as director of the Whitechapel Gallery in London.