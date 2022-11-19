Laura Chesters





Last year Dreweatts announced its sponsorship of the ‘Collections Award: Recognising Responding, Reimagining’. Sotheby’s has sponsored the Restoration Award since 2008.

Historic Houses, a cooperative association of independent historic houses, castles, and gardens, announced Caerhays Castle in Cornwall as the winner of the Collections award for its The Williams Caerhays Mineral collection.

In 2008 Charles Williams, the current owner of Caerhays, met Courtenay Smale, a retired mining engineer, to re-establish a mineral display in the home. The collection had been started by John Williams senior (1753-1841) and his son, John Williams junior (1777-1849).

The award for Restoration was given to two homes: joint first-place went to Wolterton Hall in Norfolk and Lytham Hall (pictured above, top) in Lancashire.

At Wolterton the entire house has been refurbished and the ancillary buildings have been turned into holiday homes.

Lytham Hall had been on Historic England 'Buildings at Risk' register in 2016. In 2017 a new management team started a project to restore its Grade I listed hall and its Grade II listed parkland, which was completed over a five-year period.