Frances Allitt





“Every year I buy a large number of frames and very often it will be accumulations which are offered to me on the basis of “take the lot, or nothing” and as a result, after 12 months or so I end up with 300 odd frames which are not quite up to the standard of the gallery,” he says. “I also have frames that have been abandoned by their owners when we have reframed a picture.”

The show has been running since 2017 except when Covid restrictions made it impossible.

“They have proved very popular with a wide range of people,” Daggett adds.

Prices start at £1 and only a few offers exceed £100. Proceeds are donated to The Artists’ Benevolent Fund.

The exhibition, which also features unframed paintings and prints, runs from November 15-19.

Daggett specialises in frames as well as 18th century English paintings with a focus on Italianate landscapes.

Witney Antiques

Witney Antiques of Oxfordshire hosts the exhibition I Write the Needles Praise: Historic Samplers, 1630-1730 until November 26. The show examined early band samplers, which are the oldest examples of European samplers worked on a strip of cloth, particularly linen. Footage of the exhibition and individual highlights can be seen on the firm’s Instagram page @witneyantiques. It is accompanied by a 144-page full-colour catalogue exhibition, available for £25 plus shipping.

Mandrake

Artists from Matisse to Jim Dine are represented in a two-part exhibition at Mandrake Petworth this month. Part one ends tomorrow and the second part runs from November 17-20. More than 500 signed and limited etchings, serigraphs and lithographs are on offer at prices starting at £50.

IFPDA

Attendance at the recent IFPDA Print Fair in New York City was up 45% on its last in-person event in 2019. Nearly 16,000 visitors attended the event at the Javits Center and more than 50 museums were represented, many of them making purchases.

Among the 76 exhibitors were 24 newcomers and 19 international dealers. Hauser & Wirth, Emanuel von Baeyer, Peter Blum Edition and Calerie Maximillian.

Like many other fairs staged for the first time since lockdown restrictions lifted, the event benefitted from dealers bringing a new batch of stock.

Jenny Gibbs, executive director of IFPDA said: “The word I kept hearing around the fair was ‘fresh’. There was a real freshness, both in works in the booths and in the crowds that came.”