Laura Chesters





The Interior Designer Trends Survey by 1stDibs, surveying 880 interior designers from around the world, is updated every year to keep art and antiques dealers, interior designers and buyers up to speed.

This year was its sixth annual survey and it was conducted by US firm Surveys & Forecasts via online interviews between August and September. It found respondents predicted that the 1980s and 1950s were most likely to make a comeback in 2023 with pastels and chintz expected to be popular.

In terms of colour, designers predicted green would remain in demand: emerald was top for the third year in a row at 23%, just above sage with 22%.

The popularity of the colour green is in keeping with the British Antiques Dealers’ Association’s collaboration with interior designer Rita Konig earlier this, who chose its BADA Week theme colour: olive green.

Colours that were waning, according to the 1stDibs survey, were light grey (previously a popular choice) which received the fewest votes – coming in at just 5%. Of all the colours, white received the most dramatic decline in popularity, dropping 10 points to 14% in 2022 from 24% last year.

The biggest spikes in favourability year-over-year were lavender (from 6% in 2021 to 14% in 2022, an increase of +8%) and mauve (from 9% in 2021 to 13% in 2022, an increase of +4%), supporting the idea that 1980s-era colours are making their way back into style.

UK designers deemed light brown/tan the ‘it’ colour for living rooms in 2023.

