Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Hockney iPad print and book

On October 25 Gary Don in Leeds is selling a copy of David Hockney: A Bigger Book Art Edition. One of the four special editions created by Sumo that included a book stand designed by Marc Newson, it comes for sale with a guide of £25,000. Numbered 0177/250, it is in mint condition and has been opened only to check the contents.

Shown here is Untitled 329, a Hockney signed iPad print of a vase of flowers (pictured above) also included in the lot.

2. Silver vinaigrette

The Woolley & Wallis silver department is selling a private collection of over 100 vinaigrettes as part of the October 25-26 Silver & Objects of Vertu sale.

Vinaigrettes, which were used for carrying perfume and scents, offered a practical and fashionable solution to poor sanitation, took on many forms, from simple silver boxes to various novelty items.

This example modelled as a pair of bellows has marks for David Pettifer, Birmingham 1857. Acquired by the vendor in 1980, it is now estimated at £1000-1500.

3. Gerald Summers trolley

The Modern Made sale at Lyon & Turnbull in London’s Mall Galleries on October 28 includes a collection of furniture by Gerald Summers (1899-1967).

This stained ash plywood and brass trolley, c.1936, is Summers’ only documented design for Isokon, the design firm founded by Jack Pritchard and Welles Coates. Both Isokon and Summers’ firm Makers of Simple Furniture used the same birch plywood manufacturer Venesta in their furniture making.

Although a series of copies were produced in the early 2000s, only 20 or so original trolleys were thought to have been made before plywood became difficult to source with the onset of the Second World War. A similar piece (perhaps this one with a provenance to New York dealer Barry Friedman) featured in the Bent Wood and Metal Furniture 1850-1946 exhibition organised by The American Federation of Arts which travelled to nine institutions around the US in the 1980s.

Estimate £12,000-18,000.

4. Salvador Dalí drawing

Estimated at £10,000-15,000 each, two works on paper by Salvador Dalí (1904-89) are expected to lead the Contemporary Art auction at Ewbank’s on October 26.

Both come with signed certificates issued by Nicholas and Olivier Decharnes confirming that the work is registered in the Archive Decharnes.

Pictured here is Metronome with bust of philosopher, a c.1954 drawing in black ballpoint pen on paper measuring 3 x 7in (9 x 18cm). Its companion is a 9 x 13in (24 x 33cm) study for Studio Imaginaire from c.1949.

5. 17th century Dutch exploration books

Copies of two key works in the history of Dutch exploration in the 17th century come for sale at Chiswick Auctions on October 26.

Bound together, a second edition printing of Jan Huygen van Linschoten’s Voyasie (1624) and his Itinerarium (1644) is expected to bring £15,000-18,000.

Voyasie is a rare description of pioneering Arctic voyages in search of the fabled North-East Passage.

Linschoten (1563-1611) had accompanied Willem Barents on two voyages to the Arctic Ocean in 1594 and 1595. During the first voyage the fleet had managed to enter the Kara Sea. The second voyage, launched on a much grander scale with seven ships loaded with merchandise destined for China, found the sea impassable due to ice and was forced to turn south.

The work is bound in a single volume together with the three-volume 1644 edition of Itinerarium, an equally important Dutch language work on the sea routes of west Africa, Brazil, India, and the East and West Indies, together with Linschoten’s account of his travels in the Orient.