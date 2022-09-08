Laura Chesters





The show will be screened weekly on Harper’s YouTube channel.

Harper has been in a number of TV show’s over the years including on Antiques Road Trip, Flog It, Cash in the Attic and Bargain Hunt, and has more than 3500 subscribers on YouTube.

Harper said: “Much of my career to date has been spent on TV and radio but I am now keen to take the familiar game show format online, for a faster, more informal and interactive feel.

“I wanted to base the show within an auction house setting and, as I already had an excellent working relationship with Elstob & Elstob, they were an obvious choice for a media partner.”

Identification challenge

The show itself will involve two contestants who will compete in three separate rounds. The first two rounds will feature objects brought along by members of the audience on the day. These will be shown to the contestants individually who will be asked to describe what it is, how old it is and where it is made.

When they have done this, auctioneer David Elstob will explain what the object is and award the contestants points based on the facts they got right.

In the final round, the contestants will be given an object to examine together while Elstob describes it to the audience. He will then ask a question relating to the object and the contestant closest to the correct answer will win the point. Extra points will also be available during all three rounds for particularly funny or interesting additional information.

The winner and runner up receive a prize and there will be an emphasis on audience participation with prizes for viewers too.

Harper added: “I am bringing together the studio and a global online audience. It will be live and unscripted so should make very exciting viewing.”

Any dealers, collectors or antiques enthusiasts who are interested in being a contestant on the show should contact the auction house on 01765 699200 for more information or email: info@elstobandelstob.co.uk.

The first series will be screened weekly from October 7 at 7pm on YouTube.