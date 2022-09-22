Laura Chesters





Design guru Conran, known for his retail businesses Habitat and The Conran Shop, lived in the Berkshire house for more than 40 years.

Harvey Cammell, Bonhams global director of valuations and private collections, said: “Sir Terence Conran was a titan of modern design, and his influence can be seen in homes across Britain and far beyond. It is a rare privilege to be auctioning his personal collection which includes examples of some of his most famous furniture designs, as well as his fascinating collection of artworks.”

Victoria, Lady Conran said Conran “brought his philosophy about good design to life within his own home” at Barton Court, a Georgian manor house.

Conran opened his first Habitat shop in Chelsea in 1964, which expanded into a chain bringing affordable design to the masses. He launched The Conran Shop by 1973. Across his career, Conran also founded architectural practices, wrote numerous books and launched restaurants, including Bibendum in the converted former Michelin building in London. In 1989 he founded the Design Museum.

Among the items to be offered at the December 14 sale at Bonhams in New Bond Street will be furniture, art and Conran’s wine collection from his cellar.