Laura Chesters





The 1987 British black comedy has been described by the BBC as "one of Britain's biggest cult films".

Set in 1969, it follows two unemployed actors as they decide they need a holiday and borrow the cottage owned by Withnail's eccentric Uncle Monty, played by Richard Griffiths. Uncle Monty's luxurious house in Chelsea was in fact the home of Nevill: West House, Glebe Place – and the scenes were filmed in his living room.

Auction house Bellmans is now including the furniture and works of art from this film location as part of the auction of his estate.

It will be part offered in the Interiors sale of Works of Art, Furniture and Picture & Prints, held from February 22-24.

Nevill (1930-2019) was well-known as a textile designer and educator. He taught as a lecturer at the Central School of Art and Design, Royal College of Art and St Martin's School of Art. Among his pupils were designers Zandra Rhodes and Ossie Clark.

He had bought West House in Chelsea from the Church Commissioners in 1976. The building was designed in 1868 by Arts & Crafts architect Philip Webb.

West House was sold in 2011, and most of its contents were auctioned, but Nevill took a small selection with him to a new home, a flat in Cheyne Walk, Chelsea. It is these items that will be offered at Bellmans in West Sussex.

Among the items are a 17th century Flemish historical tapestry depicting a battle scene with an estimate £2000-4000 and a pair of French ormolu ten-light candelabra estimated at £1200-1800.

William Pasfield, Bellmans director of operations and furniture specialist, said: "This sale is a great opportunity to recreate Uncle Monty's eccentric style in your own home."

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to UK registered charities in memory of Bernard Nevill.