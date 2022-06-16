Laura Chesters





Fortescue styled her home in Norfolk with some of the 700 lots coming up at Cheffins Fine Sale on June 22-23.

Although some people have felt antique furniture had fallen out of fashion, Fortescue said it is “finally making a comeback and bringing with it the intrigue of the heyday of English country house living”.

She added: “Rich mahogany, textural rosewood and soft walnut are all perfect bedfellows for the bolder colours that are dominating the interiors scene. The much-loved jewel-toned walls of Georgian architect Sir John Soane are popping up in modern interiors, both in the city and the country, alongside softer earthy pinks and warm naturals.

“This new palette not only provides the perfect backdrop for antiques, but also represents a better understanding of the ways we are impacted by our home environments.”

Brett Tryner, director at Cheffins, said: “Our collaboration with Birdie Fortescue has enabled us to show these fabulous antiques in their best light at her stunning Norfolk home. In an auction environment, buyers can struggle to visualise how these pieces might look in their home, and by working with Birdie we were able to demonstrate the potential of these pieces.

“Many of the items featured in the shoot were consigned from Wood Hall, a large country house in Norfolk, and approximately a hundred items from the hall are now included in the sale.”