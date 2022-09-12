



This article will list a selection of the changes that ATG has learned of but it is not intended to be comprehensive.

We will update our online auction and fairs calendars with all the date changes we know about. It is reasonable to assume that almost all events scheduled for Monday September 19 will not be taking place and many events originally planned for the days immediately before and after may be changed as well - always check with the auction house or fair organiser before travelling any distance.

Auction houses and fairs organisers are encouraged to contact ATG via calendar@antiquestradegazette.com to alert us to changes to their events.

Please also note that the printed Antiques Trade Gazette cover dated Saturday September 17, reaching subscribers in the post this week, went to press before the announcement of the funeral date and therefore contains references to dates that may have been subsequently changed.

Auctions

Andrew Smith & Son: Classic & Contemporary Interiors moved from September 20-21 to September 21-22

Anderson & Garland: Interiors sale moved from September 20 to September 21

Bamfords: Aitken sale moved from September 19-20 to September 26-27

Bloomfield Auctions: Antiques, Interiors & Collectables sale moved from September 20 to September 27

British Toy Auctions: Toys sale moved from September 19 to September 20

Cadmore: General sale moved from September 19-20 to September 20-21

Capes Dunn: Interiors, Vintage & Modern Furniture moved from September 19 to September 20; European & Oriental Ceramics & Glass moved from September 20 to September 21

Churchill Auctions: Antiques & Fine Art Sale moved from September 19 & 20 to September 20 & 21

Duggleby Stephenson: Collectables sale moved from September 20 to September

Ellis Willis & Beckett: Advertising, Tribal, Antiques & Collectables sale moved from September 20 to September 27

Ewbank's: Car sale was Tuesday September 20, now moved to Wednesday September 21 at 9.30am. The Jewellery sale on that day stays on the same date of Wednesday 21 but now will start at 11.30am not 9.30am

Fellows: Luxury Watch sale was scheduled for Monday September 19, now taking place on Thursday September 22

Halfway Auctions: Antiques & Collectables sale moved from September 19 to 20

Grand Auctions: fine art sale moved from September 19 to September 26

Oakham Auctions: general sale moved from September 19 to September 20

Railtons: autumn sale postponed by one week. Now taking place on Friday September 23 and Saturday September 24

Sworders: Home & Interiors sale moved from September 20 to September 21

Taylors Auction Rooms: Paintings, Carpets & Lighting moved from September 19th to September 20

Taylors Auctions: Antique & Contemporary Furnishings moved from September 20 to 21

The Auction Centre: British Toys moved from September 19 to September 20

Tony Lester Auctions: British, Commonwealth & Foreign Stamps was a two-day sale but now will be a one-day sale on Tuesday September 20

Fairs

Church Street Antiques Fair scheduled for Sunday September 18, postponed with a new date to be announced in due course.