Tom Derbyshire





You have 2 more free articles remaining

The England and Manchester United footballer Edwards was just 21 years old when he took the flight to Munich on February 6, 1958, that was to end in tragedy. He survived the horrific crash, which killed 20 of the passengers, and was taken to hospital but died 15 days later on February 21.

His 22-year-old girlfriend/fiancée Molly Leech rushed out to Germany to be at his side at the hospital and hoped to bring him home. She could only bring back Edwards’ belongings. Leech died in 2004 but the items belonging to him were always kept for safekeeping in her loft.

They are now being sold by her daughters.

Leech had been his girlfriend for three years. Her two daughters wish to remain anonymous, but said: “Our mother, Molly, first met Duncan one Saturday evening at Ringway Airport, which is now Manchester Airport. In the 1950s, many people would go to the airport to watch the planes!

"She came from Manchester and worked in an office there, they were very much in love but very private and ordinary people. They enjoyed playing cards and tennis, he liked fishing – she always spoke about him with great affection.”

Munich overnight bag

Among the items that will be offered in 41 lots will be photographs, letters, football programmes, itineraries, weekly wage slips and a fixture list for the 1957-58 season; an autograph book; invitations to dinners; a silver spoon; travel clock and a fountain pen.

However, the most prominent item is Edwards’ overnight bag that he had taken to Munich which carries an estimate of £5000-7000.

Estimated at £100-150 is a renewal receipt for a life assurance policy taken out by Edwards on November 19, 1957. This policy issued by the Royal London Mutual Insurance Society, signed by the insurance agent, assured £500 for a yearly premium of £27, no shillings and five pence.

Letters and cards relating to Edwards’ time in hospital after the crash include a get-well card from Bobby Charlton to Leech as well as a signed typescript letter from Adi Dassler.

The letter from the founder of Adidas sportswear, dated February 10, 1958, is on Adidas letterhead addressed to the Krankenhaur hospital, rechts der Isar, Munich. It reads: “Dear Mr Edwards, with our very best wishes for an early and entire recovery, we beg to hand you a little present, which we hope you will enjoy, your very truly Adi Dassler.” It is estimated at £1000-1500.

A letter from Adi’s nephew Armin Dassler, whose father Rudolf was the founder of Puma sportswear, is also in the sale.

Edwards’ family photograph album for his Manchester United and England football career will also be offered, containing a quantity of hinge mounted black and white press photographs – portraits, match action, scenes taken with United teammates at formal functions, moments of relaxation and at the training ground and stadium, some examples bearing autographs. Also photographs from his national service, the 1957 FA cup final, England international duties, his work as a writer and recreational pursuits including fishing are included. The estimate is £2000-3000.

Magnificent career

Graham Budd said: “The story of Duncan Edwards and Molly Leech is so poignant and sad. They had everything going for them – they were an elegant, smartly dressed, photogenic young couple. He was born in Dudley in the West Midlands but signed for Manchester United when he was 16, despite a brief interlude when he did National Service with his teammate Bobby Charlton.

“He had a magnificent career and many say that he would have been the captain of the 1966 World Cup England squad. The items in this sale are so personal and it is a privilege to have been asked by Molly’s daughters to sell them.”