A pair of George III carved mahogany serpentine fold-over tables.
A pair of George III carved mahogany serpentine fold-over tables - $30,000 (£23,000) at Roland Auctions.

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) George III carved mahogany tables in our pick of five auction highlights

Items that caught bidders’ eyes at auction included a pair of George III carved mahogany tables that sold for more than three-times their estimate in the US.

2) Government undertakes Ivory Act survey for “awareness campaign”

Defra

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) last year said would be enforced from spring 2022.

The government has launched a survey for dealers and auction house specialists to help develop an awareness campaign on the Ivory Act.

3) A collection of Cotswolds school furniture is among five lots to watch

img_24-6.jpg

Cocktail cabinet designed by Anthony Minoprio and made by Peter Waals c.1935 (estimate £4000-6000) and a desk from the Barnsley workshop c.1933 (estimate £3000-5000), both at Lyon & Turnbull on January 11.

Five previews of items at auction including the Lyon & Turnbull sale of The Minoprio Collection: British Design in the Arts & Crafts Tradition of Cotswolds school furniture.

4) A rare silver souvenir of the 1684 frost fair

Trefid spoon

A rare trefid spoon from the 1684 Frost fair estimated at £1700-2000 at Lawrences of Crewkerne's silver sale on January 18.

A rare trefid spoon from the 1684 Frost fair will be offered at Lawrences of Crewkerne.

5) New hires and salerooms – a round up of Movers and Shakers in the UK, US and China

Sophie Higgs

Sophie Higgs has joined Kinghams.

A new appointment at Kinghams was among the latest jobs news across the world of art and antiques.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period January 7 - January 13, 2022.