Laura Chesters





This year’s festival, which follows the two-section format introduced in 2020, runs from October 20-29 for Indian & Islamic art, with East Asian art on October 27-November 5.

This year 48 participants representing 10 regional categories will take part and for the first time a wider area of London, moving away from a sole focus on the centre, will be included. The late-night openings will be held London-wide for the launch evenings on October 20 for Indian & Islamic art and October 27 for East Asian art.

Other initiatives are the launch of a participant category for emerging dealers and galleries and a section on the AAL website for works of art priced under £5000.

A special exhibition in collaboration with Japan House on Japanese art will also take place, running from October 24- November 20.

AAL focuses on art and historic objects from across Asia and takes place every autumn, hosting an array of dealer shows, auctions, receptions and seminars.

Henry Howard-Sneyd, chair of AAL, said: “As one of the founding committee members, had we known at that time that Asian Art in London would still be flourishing after 25 years we would have been thrilled. This year looks to be a truly ‘vintage’ year. We also look to the next 25 years with new participants and many younger members.”

Roger Keverne, former AAL chairman who has held the position twice, said: “Founded in 1997, the first edition was held in autumn 1998 and the inaugural gala was held at the V&A.”

This year the gala will return to the V&A on October 26.