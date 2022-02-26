The Art Business Conference

The Art Business Conference in 2019. Image credit: David Owens.  

 

 

Among the topics is one focused on women and innovation in the art world, coinciding with Women's History Month in March.

There will be at least one all-women panel at the event and it is chaired by Financial Times art market journalist and author Melanie Gerlis.

The event takes place on March 25 at Church House Conference Centre in Westminster. Other topics being featured include sustainability, African art and NFTs and tech in the art world.

The opening panellists from the Art Business Conference in 2019. Pictured left to right: Jane Morris, Tristram Hunt, Jennifer Schipf, Thaddaeus Ropac. Image credit: David Owens.  

The conference hopes to support new art market businesses and will offer discounted rates to businesses formed less than five years ago.

A discount is also offered to members of certain art and antiques trade associations. For details email louise@artmarketminds.com or visit theartbusinessconference.com

