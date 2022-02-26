Laura Chesters





Among the topics is one focused on women and innovation in the art world, coinciding with Women's History Month in March.

There will be at least one all-women panel at the event and it is chaired by Financial Times art market journalist and author Melanie Gerlis.

The event takes place on March 25 at Church House Conference Centre in Westminster. Other topics being featured include sustainability, African art and NFTs and tech in the art world.

The conference hopes to support new art market businesses and will offer discounted rates to businesses formed less than five years ago.

A discount is also offered to members of certain art and antiques trade associations. For details email louise@artmarketminds.com or visit theartbusinessconference.com