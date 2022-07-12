Laura Chesters





The British Antique Dealers’ Association

The British Antique Dealers’ Association (BADA) has appointed Ashley Gallant (pictured above) as its new managing director. Gallant was previously at Asian art dealership Sydney L Moss where she spent eight years, most recently as business development manager and financial controller.

Read more about Gallant and BADA in ATG issue 2551.

Bishop & Miller

Bishop & Miller is expanding into Norfolk this autumn with a new saleroom and team. The Suffolk auction house opened in 2015 in Stowmarket and is creating a new 3000 sq ft saleroom and offices near Holt.

As part of the expansion it has hired a number of new personnel including Kevin Lines, previously of Keys in Aylsham, as a picture specialist to work closely with Steven Stockton who is now head of business development.

Lauren Gardner joins as a jewellery specialist and Lucy Woodley Jones joins as prints and multiples specialist. Three administrative staff have been hired for the new venue. Read more about the hires and the expansion in ATG issue 2551.

Elstob & Elstob

Picture specialist Rohan McCulloch has joined Ripon auction house Elstob & Elstob to head up its Pictures and Sculpture division. He previously worked at auction houses including Lyon & Turnbull, Sotheby’s and Bonhams.

Elstob & Elstob was founded by David Elstob. Elstob said: “We have been concentrating our efforts on finding the best experts in the field, in order to include a wide range of categories. I am proud to welcome him and look forward to his valuable input, advice and contribution.”

The consignment deadline for the first Pictures & Sculpture auction is July 20 and it will be held on August 10.

McTear’s

McTear’s in Glasgow has hired John Youngman as gallery co-ordinator and auctioneer. He previously worked at Great Western Auctions in Glasgow and Thomas R Callan in Ayr. McTear’s has also announced details of a new auction – A Cabinet of Curiosities taking place on August 10. The sale features a private Scottish Highlands collection of natural history.

Toovey’s Auctioneers

The founder of Toovey’s Auctioneers has been appointed Deputy Lieutenant for West Sussex. Rupert Toovey, who founded the auction firm in the West Sussex village of Washington in 1995, says he is “humbled and delighted” at the appointment.

He has lived and worked in the area for his entire adult life and the appointment is recognition of his distinguished service to the community and county. Read more about the appointment in ATG issue 2550.

Bonhams

Bonhams has promoted Lucia Tro Santafe to the newly created post of senior specialist for Impressionist & Modern art, Post-War & Contemporary art and Prints & Multiples in Spain. Based at Bonhams’ office in Madrid, she will oversee the Spanish market for 20th and 21st century art and will source consignments for sales in Paris, London and New York.

She will continue to head the Picassomania sales in London and is co-heading the single owner collection sale Jean Cocteau et L’Atelier Madeline-Jolly: une amitié sans faille at Bonhams Paris on September 29.

Ralph Taylor, Bonhams global director of Post-War & Contemporary art, said: “Lucia has been at the heart of our exponential growth over the past years particularly regarding Picasso and Jean Cocteau. Her knowledge and passion will be fundamental as we continue to build our position in Spain.”