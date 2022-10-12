Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

They join supporters actor Simon Callow and historian and presenter Dan Cruickshank.

Launched by art and antiques specialist Luke Honey and antiquarian book dealer Tim Bryars, The London Gasketeers are raising awareness of the risk to 250 working gas lamps in central London.

In 2021 Westminster Council revealed plans to install “like-for-like lanterns on non-listed lamp columns and gas effect LEDs”.

However following an initial campaign by The London Gasketeers, in January this year the council put its plans on hold (as reported in ATG No: 2528).

The council will now launch a month-long consultation on October 20 on the “replacement of gas lamps with high quality replica LED lamps”.

However The London Gasketeers want to widen the debate so that the consultation focuses on a discussion to keep the original lamps.

In a statement Bryars and Honey said: "Replicas aren’t the answer. The lamps use a minimal amounts of gas (we estimate that the Westminster lights use less gas than 40 typical patio heaters, and account for just 0.013% of overall Westminster carbon emissions). There are also growing concerns that the rush to install LED lighting across Europe could be potentially harmful to human health and wildlife.

"The council has cited safety concerns, but the brightness of the lamps can readily be adjusted and there is no shortage of spares or skills to maintain them indefinitely."

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: "These central London gas lamps are part of our heritage. Every year thousands of tourists flock to see them and it would be a tragedy if they were replaced in the name of modernisation. With the potential to convert them to hydrogen just around the corner, such a decision would be a short-sighted attack on our capital’s heritage."

Honey said the campaign had attracted wide support and its Instagram account has around 4000 followers. He added: "People feel very strongly that these lamps are of great historic interest and we are in danger of losing an important part of working history."

Bryars added: "As street lighting, these historic lamps are openly available to everybody. They are aesthetically pleasing and light the street in a beautiful way. We are also committed to the preservation of traditional skills associated with the maintenance of gas lighting technology."

Cllr Paul Dimoldenberg, cabinet member for City Management and Air Quality, said: "I'd like to offer reassurance that we will only consider installing replacement lamps that meet the highest possible standards of historical authenticity.

"No decision has been taken and we encourage people to share their views through our upcoming engagement review."

The consultation opens on October 20.

@thelondongasketeers