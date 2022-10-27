Laura Chesters





They were due to be auctioned at Roseberys on October 28 with an estimate of £12,000-15,000 but were instead sold to the society for “further research and the preservation of Kent’s heritage”.

The 1700 Anglo-Saxon items of jewellery, glass and pottery had been part of a finds excavated from burials in an Anglo-Saxon cemetery near in Ramsgate in Kent. The first discoveries from this location were made in 1846 during the construction of the Ramsgate-Deal railway. Many of these early finds are in museums including in Liverpool and the British Museum.

The Ozengell Hoard bought by the Society was found in the course of excavations between 1977-1981. The items were conserved by the Ancient Monuments Laboratory and the Institute of Archaeology and had been on loan to The Powell-Cotton Museum in Birchingham, Kent between 1983-2010.

The collection was then returned to landowner, farmer and businessman David Steed. Four glass finds from this hoard were sold by Christie’s in 2011. The 1700 items, contained within more than 50 boxes, were to be offered as a single lot in the auction.