Roland Arkell





1. Arts & Crafts lighting

This rare patinated copper and glass light fitting combines the talents of two Arts & Crafts luminaries: the designer Harold Stabler (1872-1945) and the maker Richard Llewellyn Benson Rathbone (1864-1939).

It possibly dates from the period 1903-05 when both men were teaching at Liverpool University. Benson Rathbone was a relative of WAS Benson and also the cousin of Harold Rathbone of Della Robbia pottery fame.

The light fitting has an estimate of £6000-8000 at the Design since 1860 sale at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on April 20-21.

2. 18th century candelabrum

To a generation of interior decorators, Pimlico Road dealer Christopher Butterworth scarcely requires an introduction.

David Mlinaric describes his shop on the Chelsea thoroughfare as “a fascinating Aladdin’s cave of lights and lamps” where “everything is interesting and beautiful”. Beginning with a stand at Antiquarius on the Kings Road in his 20s, Butterworth moved to Pimlico Road some 25 years ago – his ‘USP’ becoming antique lighting of all periods.

Sworders’ sale on April 21 titled Let There be Light – The Christopher Butterworth Collection brings together 250 lots ranging in price from £250 to £15,000.

It includes both typical stock items and a significant selection of items from Christopher’s own collection such as this ormolu vase candelabrum, designed by architect James ‘Athenian’ Stuart and made by Diederich Andersen. At c.1760 it represents the earliest English neoclassical metalwork – other examples in the collections of Her Majesty the Queen, the Victoria and Albert Museum and Spencer House.

Estimate £8000-12,000.

3. Trumpeter picture

The British and Continental art sale at Olympia Auctions on April 21 includes the Tony Bingham collection of pictures of musicians. The LAPADA dealer began dealing in old musical instruments in the mid-1960s and published nine books on the subject.

Bingham started in a shop on the King’s Road in the 1960s, followed by premises on Soho’s Poland Street and finally a gallery on Pond Street, Hampstead which was his base for almost four decades. The 40 paintings of singers, string, wind, and brass players spanning the 17th-20th centuries, were hung in the various premises he occupied for many years.

This 19th century oil on canvas portrait of a trumpeter holding a rare slide trumpet, 2ft x 19in (60 x 48cm) is expected to bring £400-600.

4. Michael Caine poster

On April 22, half-a-dozen posters promoting Michael Caine films will be offered at Ewbank’s in Send, Woking. They include this 2ft 6in x 3ft 4in (76cm x 1.02m) British Quad poster for Get Carter, which has been stored in a drawer since the vendor bought it at Christie’s 20 years ago. The artist was Arnaldo Putzu.

Estimate £2500-3500.

5. Wooden moulds

Included in Tennants’ Country House Sale on April 23 is a large private collection of 19th century moulds for frame making and decorative plaster work.

The collection comprises nearly 140 wooden moulds, the majority made from boxwood, which will be sold in 12 lots. Several examples are stamped with the names of the craftsmen to whom they once belonged.

Shown here is group of 12 English 19th century boxwood moulds, with stamped examples for C Barker, W Scupham and T Drewry, estimated at £300-500.

